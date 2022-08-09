COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents served by the Village of Coxsackie water system are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to village officials, the National Weather Service has listed Greene County as abnormally dry due to the lack of rain, which affects the village water system.

Officials said water usage has been elevated due to the extreme heat in the area over the past month and the reservoirs are at low levels. Residents are asked to do their part to help ensure the water supply’s sustainability.

Guidelines

Plants grown for aesthetic or decorative reasons can be watered between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. using a hose and spray nozzle, not a sprinkler system.

No filling up swimming pools.

Avoid washing cars or objects.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Check your toilets for leaks. To test for leaks, add a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak.

Use dishwashers only for full loads.

Use washing machines only for full loads.

If you wash dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.

Keep bottles of drinking water in the refrigerator to keep them cool instead of running the tap water.

Take shorter showers.

Install water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors.

Officials said if these voluntary conservation measures are not successful, mandatory water conservation measures may be enforced. Anyone with questions can call the Village Office at (518) 731-2718, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.