CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the anticipation of snowfall this weekend, the Village of Catskill will be implementing a parking plan for snow removal beginning Saturday night. Residents with driveways are asked to use them and avoid parking on the street.

All vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles must then be parked on the even side of Village Streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This will continue until the snow emergency has been canceled.

Additionally, starting on Saturday, there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. There will also be no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Vehicles violating these parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Questions can be directed to the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.