CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In anticipation of incoming snow, the Village of Catskill has announced parking restrictions beginning at 8 p.m. on March 10. The parking plan will help the Village with snow removal.

From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, all vehicles should be parked on the even side of Village Streets. Vehicles should then switch sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency is lifted.

Parking will not be allowed from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue. This will continue each evening until the snow emergency is lifted. Residents should utilize the municipal parking lots during these hours.

Parking enforcement will be in effect. Any vehicle found violating parking regulations may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Any questions can be directed to the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.