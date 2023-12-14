GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men from Elka Park have been sentenced for conspiring to evade taxes on stock sales, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Dennis Radcliffe, age 52, and Kenneth Radcliffe, age 50, who are cousins, both pled guilty to two conspiracies back in March.

In the first conspiracy, the two worked together to neglect reporting several million dollars of income earned from penny stock sales from 2014 to 2017, utilizing brokerage accounts they controlled. The accounts stood in the names of their companies Crackerjack Classics and Universal Consulting.

In the second conspiracy, Dennis and Kenneth worked alongside Dennis’ father, Joseph Radcliffe, age 76, also of Elka Park, to avoid taxes on approximately $500,000 in compensation that the two companies paid to Joseph from 2013 through 2019. Joseph Radcliffe was previously a Wall Street stockbroker who was evading paying taxes at the time and owed more than $1 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dennis and Kenneth Radcliffe were each sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay a $40,000 fine. Additionally, Dennis is required to pay $77,552 to the IRS, while Kenneth must pay an additional $152,274 in restitution.

Joseph Radcliffe was sentenced last year to three years of probation, which included four weekends in jail. He was also ordered to pay $109,106 in restitution to the IRS.

“The defendants come from good people. There was no excuse for their willful conduct. This is just all about greed – pure, unadulterated greed.” said United States District Judge Glenn Suddaby.