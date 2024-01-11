CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of Kolija, a Great Pyrenees German Shepherd on New Year’s Day. The dog sustained a severe injury to the right rear leg and a broken pelvis and femur.

Kolija’s owner, Kurt Andernach of And-Hof Animals, told police he was on his property when he saw his dog walking towards him bleeding. Kolija was treated at the Kingston Animal Hospital before receiving surgery at a veterinary clinic in Stamford, Connecticut. He is expected to survive.

Kolija was shot in the rear leg on New Year’s Day. (image credit: New York State Police)

Troopers and Department of Environmental Conservation Officers searched the nearby area and located a blood trail that led them to an area of power lines. They determined that Kolija traveled approximately 600 yards back to his residence after being shot.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (518) 622-8600. The reference number is 2400001365. Hyer Ground Rescue is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information leading to the apprehension of the suspect.