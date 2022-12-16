CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pet food bank at Columbia-Greene Humane Society recently got a big boost, thanks to a donation from the New York State Police. Troopers held a food drive at their Catskill barracks for the shelter, hoping to lend a helping hand to pet owners experiencing financial woes.

On average, the humane society—which partners with the SPCA—gives away more than 40,000 pounds of food each year. “By providing free pet food, we ensure that no animal will go hungry and a family that may be experiencing monetary hardships won’t need to surrender a family pet to make ends meet,” said CGHS/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez. “We’re extremely grateful to the New York State Police for their support.”

The shelter’s food bank is open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone can stop by to pick up pet food, regardless of their hometown. For more information, call (518) 828-6044 or email info@cghs.org.

If you wish to donate to the Food Bank, donations are accepted seven days a week. Donors may also order food from Chewy or Amazon and have it delivered to the shelter, at 111 Humane Society Road in Hudson.