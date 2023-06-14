TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Kaaterskill Trolley Company cruising the streets of Tannersville again is a sign that summer is right around the corner. The trolley service returned this month after a successful first season.

Ryan Chadwick restored and rolled out the open-air trolleys last year as a way to connect the community. The positive response from residents and tourists allowed them to expand their services and add more stops along their routes.

“This town is a little hidden gem in the mountains. There’s a lot of fun things to do here, tons of food and drink throughout town, lots of antique and shopping experiences available as well,” said Kody Leach, general manager of Tanners Boathouse.

Tanners Boathouse is headquarters for the trolley service. Staff is available to answer questions. Tickets are sold digitally and available as daily passes per person, for as many rides that day as you like. Greene County residents can enjoy a season pass for $40 and available for purchase in-person at Tanners Boathouse.