GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license. Drivers are also reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever passing roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.