CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 28, around 2:30 a.m., troopers with the New York State Police saw a car driving on State Route 23A in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Police say the driver of the car, Jessica Pooters, 34, of Saugerties, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Additional investigations revealed that her two passengers, Raymond Robles, 52, and Jessica Collazo, 32, both from Catskill allegedly had drugs on them. Collazo was found to be in possession of two-and-a-half grams of powder cocaine and just under 17 grams of Oxycodone, according to police. Robles was allegedly found to be in possession of just over 14 grams of crack cocaine.

Robles was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Collazo was charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Jessica Pooters was released on an appearance ticket. Robles and Collazo were both arraigned in Hunter Town Court and are being held in Greene County Jail.