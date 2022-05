CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The right lane is blocked on the New York State Thruway northbound, just after Exit 21 in Catskill. According to public safety officials, the lane is blocked after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

Several fire departments have been called to the scene. The fire was first reported at 5:07 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available. If you have any pictures or videos of the tractor-trailer, you can send them to news@news10.com.