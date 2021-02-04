Three officers injured at Greene Correctional Facility

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three officers were injured at Greene Correctional Facility last week due to an attack by a disruptive inmate at the medium security facility. The incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 4:31 p.m.

An officer reported that the inmate started to act erratic in one of the dorms. The inmate went into the recreation room and the officer followed him. Still acting erratic, the inmate picked up the officer and slammed him to the ground and jumped on top of him. He began striking the officer in the right side of the face and upper body. As additional staff arrived, the inmate jumped off the officer and ran into a dorm area with two officers chasing behind him. The inmate began throwing punches at both officers but was unable to strike them. The inmate was grabbed in a body hold by one of the officers but still violently struggled to get away. OC spray was administered and the inmate fell to the ground. On the ground, officers used body holds to restrain the inmate while handcuffs were applied. Once in handcuffs, the inmate stopped struggling.

The inmate, 34, was removed from the dorm area and placed in a special housing unit while disciplinary charges are being determined. He is serving a 10 year sentence for Assault in the Second Degree after being convicted in Warren County in 2012.

The officer who was initially attacked endured pain and swelling to the right side of his face, both shoulders, nose, jaw, back of the head, and back. The two officers sustained injuries to their knees, lower backs, ankles and wrists while restraining the inmate. All staff were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.