CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rainy and dreary weather looks to be behind us. Why not get out and enjoy a walk?
Using AllTrails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best in Catskill. AllTrails uses reviews from trail-goers to make their rankings.
1. Olana State Historic Site Trail
- Length: 1.2 miles
- Elevation: 101 feet
- Route type: loop
- Olana Historic Site
According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 27 minutes to complete. It is popular for birding, hiking, and running. It is dog, wheelchair, stroller, and kid-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash. This trail is open year-round.
2. RamsHorn- Livingston Sanctuary
- Length: 2.0 miles
- Elevation: 124 feet
- Route type: loop
- Catskill
According to AllTrails, this trail takes an average of 42 minutes to complete and is great for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.
3. Cohotate Preserve Trail
- Length: 1.1 miles
- Elevation: 190 feet
- Route type: loop
- Rogers Island Game Management Area
According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 31 minutes to complete. It is popular for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking. It is open year-round. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.
4. Hudson River Skywalk
- Length: 5.8 miles
- Elevation: 679 feet
- Route type: out and back
- Olana Historic Site
According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of two hours and 22 minutes to complete. It is popular for biking, running, and walking. It is kid, stroller, and wheelchair-friendly
5. Mawignack Preserve Loop
- Length: 1.2 miles
- Elevation: 59 feet
- Route type: loop
- Catskill
According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 24 minutes to complete. It is good for birding, hiking, running, and you’re unlikely to encounter many others while exploring. This trail is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are leashed.
6. The Willows at Brandow Point
- Length: 1.2 miles
- Elevation: 157 feet
- Route type: loop
- Brandow Point Unique Area
According to AllTrails, The Willows at Brandow Point takes an average of 30 minutes to complete. It is good for birding, hiking, walking, and visitors are unlikely to encounter many others while walking. This trail is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.
7. Dutchmen’s Landing Park
- Length: 0.8 miles
- Elevation: 78 feet
- Route type: out and back
- Catskill
According to AllTrails, Dutchmen’s Landing Park takes an average of 19 minutes to complete. It is good for hiking, paddle sports, and running. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are leashed.