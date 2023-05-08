CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rainy and dreary weather looks to be behind us. Why not get out and enjoy a walk?

Using AllTrails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best in Catskill. AllTrails uses reviews from trail-goers to make their rankings.

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation: 101 feet

Route type: loop

Olana Historic Site

According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 27 minutes to complete. It is popular for birding, hiking, and running. It is dog, wheelchair, stroller, and kid-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash. This trail is open year-round.

Length: 2.0 miles

Elevation: 124 feet

Route type: loop

Catskill

According to AllTrails, this trail takes an average of 42 minutes to complete and is great for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.

Length: 1.1 miles

Elevation: 190 feet

Route type: loop

Rogers Island Game Management Area

According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 31 minutes to complete. It is popular for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking. It is open year-round. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.

Length: 5.8 miles

Elevation: 679 feet

Route type: out and back

Olana Historic Site

According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of two hours and 22 minutes to complete. It is popular for biking, running, and walking. It is kid, stroller, and wheelchair-friendly

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation: 59 feet

Route type: loop

Catskill

According to AllTrails, this route takes an average of 24 minutes to complete. It is good for birding, hiking, running, and you’re unlikely to encounter many others while exploring. This trail is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are leashed.

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation: 157 feet

Route type: loop

Brandow Point Unique Area

According to AllTrails, The Willows at Brandow Point takes an average of 30 minutes to complete. It is good for birding, hiking, walking, and visitors are unlikely to encounter many others while walking. This trail is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are on a leash.

Length: 0.8 miles

Elevation: 78 feet

Route type: out and back

Catskill

According to AllTrails, Dutchmen’s Landing Park takes an average of 19 minutes to complete. It is good for hiking, paddle sports, and running. It is kid and dog-friendly, as long as dogs are leashed.