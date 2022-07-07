CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Troopers were called to Main Street in Cairo on Monday for a report of a stolen handgun. According to police, the owner of the handgun gave two teens a ride to a local store, and then went inside to shop. After dropping off the minors and returning home, she noticed that her .25 caliber Beretta handgun was missing from her purse, police said.

Troopers learned through their investigation that the teens in the car did steal the handgun, they said. On Tuesday, troopers arrested one of the juveniles, and the second was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Both were charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

They were both released on appearance tickets. Because they are underage, the pair will appear in family court at a later date.