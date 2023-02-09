GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County Paramedics enlightened the public with a heartfelt nugget of information on February 8. If you see paramedic fly cars with stork stickers, that means that car and paramedic responded to and delivered a baby in the field!

The county paramedics explain they have a few different providers who have delivered babies over the years, including their current chief of operations. The Greene County paramedics are trained in childbirth and other OBGYN emergencies, but all NYS paramedics are also required to maintain a Pediatric Advanced Life Support certification.