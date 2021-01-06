Stay safe! Make sure you have the correct gear for winter hiking

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over Christmas and the New Year’s holiday, New York State Forest Rangers responded to two different rescues in Greene County due to icy conditions and people falling.

A small backpack can be used to carry extra items like crampons, water, and other survival items during a day hike.

On December 29, in the Town of Hunter, Greene County 911 received a call from a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was reported to have slipped on the trail due to icy conditions while wearing sneakers.

A good sturdy hiking boot, with ankle support and insulation, along with crampons are recommended for winter hiking.

Then on January 1, in the Town of Windham, Greene County 911 got a report of a woman who fell on the ice on the Batavia Kill Trail and injured her elbow. She and another ran together till they separated to take different trails to the Big Hollow Trailhead.

New York State Forest Rangers responded to both calls.