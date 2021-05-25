State trooper arrested, linked to Greene Co. drug ring

COXSACKIE N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that five New Yorkers were arrested for operating a large-scale narcotics operation in Greene County. Two others—including a New York State Trooper assigned to Troop T, which patrols the Thruway—were also arrested and charged for possession.

Police say they executed three search warrants in Greene County and one in Albany County on Monday. They say the searches yielded over a pound of cocaine, two illegal handguns, three illegal possessed AR-15 rifles, multiple parts to assemble ghost guns, and about $10,000 in cash.

They arrested five people for operating the drug ring—four from Greene County and one from Albany County. They are:

Jarrod C. Reese, 31, of Athens, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Cassandra L. Garza, 30, of Athens, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Timothy Reese Jr., 33, of Earlton, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Cheryl J. Medert, 55, of Earlton and the mother of both Reeses, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dwayne Brown, 38, of Watervliet, charged with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Police said that, pursuant to this investigation, Trooper Robert Coleman, 46, and Jessica Spinner, 34—both of Slingerlands—were arrested and charged with a misdemeanor charge, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police did not release information about their links to the investigation or to the greater drug ring.

Police say they anticipate that more charges in connection with this case.