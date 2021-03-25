State Police looking for missing Catskill woman

Alicia M. Kenyon

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police in Catskill are attempting to find Alicia Kenyon, 29, from the Town of Catskill. Alicia was last seen on March 19, 2021 at Walmart in the Village of Catskill.

Police say she is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. Alicia lives at Catskill Motor Court on State Route 32 in the Town of Catskill.

Troopers add that she was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants. State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Alicia Kenyon to call 518-622-8600.

