State Police: Fatal crash leads to 2 deaths in Windham

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Catskill State police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 23 in Windham on Sunday, October 3.

Cameron Marron and his passenger 63-year-old Nancy Marron were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, a 1998 Mercedes Benz, operated by Cameron Marron, 36, of Durham, was traveling west on State Route 23 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2013 Nissan Titan pick-up truck that was traveling east.

The operator of the pick-up truck, Shawn Smith, 34 of Ashland, was transported to Albany Medical Center via medivac. He is currently listed in stable condition with injuries to his right leg.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

State police were assisted by Hansenville and Windham fire departments.