CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 14 at around 7 p.m., state police from the Catskill barracks responded to a vehicle crash on State Route 23 in the Town of Cairo.

The initial investigation revealed that a Kia drove off the shoulder and struck a stone wall. The driver, Nichole Hazed, 37, of Westerlo was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

State police were assisted by Cairo Fire Department, Cairo Ambulance and Greene County Medic.