CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh and Lyndsay Aviner, on Tuesday announced one weekend of shows of “Stars Above”, in Catskill, at Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts. “Stars Above” is an open-air family-friendly circus touring the Northeast. This July, August, and September, the circus will make eleven stops across Upstate New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts. Tickets are on-sale now online.

The Catskill stint has been scheduled for July 22 through 24, with performances all three days at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a special matinee performance at 4 p.m.

“Stars Above” combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus, while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. The circus is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe, celebrating our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.

“We are so excited to be taking this show on the road again this summer,” said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. “Stars Above’s story and characters feel more relevant than ever, and we’ve added new circus acts to the show including an acrobatic hand-to-hand act and dance trapeze number.” This year’s cast of Stars Above features brand new acts alongside fan favorites from last season. The cast features some of the most talented circus artists of our time range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.

“Performing under the stars and in the open air is such a great experience for the artists and the audience,” said circus producer Josh Aviner, “it’s also a good option for folks who are still hesitant to gather indoors to see shows.” The show does not anticipate masking or social distancing at its outdoor sites, and will not require proof of vaccination for its audience members. All seats are individualized, and can be spaced apart from one another if need be, producers said.

For the 2022 season, the show will be stopping in 11 towns and cities, nearly doubling the length of its route from the year prior. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters to bring “Stars Above” to charming sites all over the Northeastern United States. After the circus kicks off with shows in Catskill, performers will hit the road, with performances running through September 4.