CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Friday night, March 3, at 8 p.m., the Village of Catskill will be under a snow emergency. With the declaration comes several parking restrictions, which Catskill Police call their “snow removal parking plan.”

Under the plan, cars must be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. They must then be moved to the even side, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That cycle repeats until the snow emergency expires.

“Residents that have driveways should use them,” a village police spokesperson said, “and shouldn’t be parked on the street.”

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue during the overnight hours. Police say this ensures that Main Street is one of the first to be cleared of snow. Those who usually park on Main Street should use municipal parking lots.

Also, police noted there is no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street. If you have any questions about the parking plan, call Catskill Police at (518) 943-2244.