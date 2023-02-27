CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Catskill. The Catskill Police have released a parking plan for snow removal due to the forecasted snow. The plan will initiate on Monday at 8 p.m.

All cars must be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Cars must then be moved on the even side of Village streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cars will alternate sides every 12 hours until the snow emergency ends.

Also, effective Monday from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m., there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should utilize the municipal parking lots. There is no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Any car in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.