CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Catskill, and a parking plan for snow removal will be initiated at 8 p.m. on Monday. All cars should be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., then should be parked on the even side of village streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cars should continue to switch sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency has been canceled. Police say parking enforcement will remain in effect until all the snow is removed from village streets.

Effective Monday, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., there will also be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should use the municipal parking lots.

Any car violating the regulations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Any further questions can be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244