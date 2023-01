ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 9, the Greene County Rivertown Senior Center at 39 2nd Street is hosting a turkey dinner for Valentine’s Day for senior citizens. The meal costs $4 and will begin at noon.

There will be music accompanying the meal, which will feature love songs that range from the 1940s to today’s music. There will be fun giveaways, including Valentine’s stuffed bears. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by contacting (518) 945-2700.