Schenectady man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from ex

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the arrest of Delavan Raphael, 33, of Schenectady for allegedly breaking into his ex’s home to steal her money.

A homeowner on Bailey Road in Catskill reported a possible burglary to state police on October 25 at 12:41 p.m. She said she believed her ex-boyfriend entered the home overnight to steal $3,200 in cash, jewelry valued over $7,250, and $300 in non-U.S. currency.

Police say investigators determined that Raphael illegally entered the home and took the missing items in violation of an order of protection against Raphael. He was not permitted to have any contact with the victim—which would include not breaking into her house to take cash and jewelry.

State police arrested Raphael on Monday. He was charged with:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Petit larceny

Second-degree aggravated harassment

If convicted on all charges, Raphael faces as much 21 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

