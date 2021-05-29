Saugerties woman pleads not guilty to murdering Cairo woman

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties woman was pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Friday at the Greene County Courthouse.

Amber C. Akins, 40, was arraigned on an indictment charging her with second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. State police arrested Akins on Friday, May 14, after they found Crystal Borne, 39, of Cairo with a fatal stab wound.

Police said their investigation indicated that Akins stabbed Borne after a short altercation. In a written statement, Greene County District Attorney Joseph Stanzione said that the crime is a senseless, brutal, and violent act which took the life of another individual. He says she’s facing 15 years to life if she’s convicted.

Judge Terry Wilhelm set bail at $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $1,500,000 partially secured bond at 10%. The case is due back in court on June 21.