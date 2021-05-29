Saugerties woman pleads not guilty to murdering Cairo woman

Greene County
Posted: / Updated:
Akins mugshot courtesy Greene County DA

Akins mugshot courtesy Greene County DA

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties woman was pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Friday at the Greene County Courthouse.

Amber C. Akins, 40, was arraigned on an indictment charging her with second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. State police arrested Akins on Friday, May 14, after they found Crystal Borne, 39, of Cairo with a fatal stab wound.

Police said their investigation indicated that Akins stabbed Borne after a short altercation. In a written statement, Greene County District Attorney Joseph Stanzione said that the crime is a senseless, brutal, and violent act which took the life of another individual. He says she’s facing 15 years to life if she’s convicted.

Judge Terry Wilhelm set bail at $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $1,500,000 partially secured bond at 10%. The case is due back in court on June 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire