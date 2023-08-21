COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Coxsackie announced they will be hosting the 2023 Riverside Festival. The event is scheduled for September 16.

The festival will feature several attractions, including a fireworks show, a video game truck and axe throwing. Additionally, there will be multiple live music performances by the Vinny Michaels Band, Second Chance, Dram, Billyrock, and the Amy Ryan Band.

The event will also showcase local art, jewelry and crafts vendors, as well as offer a wide variety of food and beverage options. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coxsackie Riverside Festival will be held rain or shine in Riverside Park at 1 Betke Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public.