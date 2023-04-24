WEST COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Repairs are underway on a rail bridge in West Coxsackie that’s been dripping a messy substance on passing cars. Drivers told NEWS10 they have been unable to get the substance off their vehicles.

The mayor of Coxsackie said the bridge, which goes over Mansion Street, has been an issue his entire time in office, spanning almost 15 years. CSX Railroad company operates the bridge. They said the substance is made of mud that’s seeped into the bridge.

Repairs began on Monday and will continue on Tuesday. Mansion Street will be down to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while repair work continues.