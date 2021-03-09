Rangers rescue hiker at icy Kaaterskill Falls

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, forest rangers rescued a hiker who fell on the ice at Kaaterskill Falls.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, a Greene County 911 caller reported that a hiker was injured at the falls. Although the 27-year-old Queens woman was wearing microspikes when she and a friend went for a hike at the falls, she lost her footing.

They were trying to hike a stone staircase near the falls from the top to the bottom. Unfortunately, it was covered in ice, creating a steep and slippery surface. She slid about 100 feet to the bottom in the fall.

Forest rangers responded from North South Lake field station. Two rangers hiked in and found the injured woman. With assistance from a Green County paramedic, they administered first aid and warmed up the injured hiker.

When she started feeling better, the rescue squad helped her back to the trailhead, and from there, she was sent to a local hospital for treatment.