Rangers extricate body at Hunter Mountain

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, forest rangers were called to Hunter Mountain to retrieve the body of a hiker who died.

Central Dispatch at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) received a call for aid from forest rangers. Greene County 911 reported an unresponsive hiker on the Becker Hollow trail near the summit of the mountain.

Two rangers hiked to the location to find the 62-year-old man, who was unfortunately deceased. More rangers had to bring rescue gear and equipment, and they accessed the summit by driving snowmobiles up the state truck trail from the Spruceton trailhead. Then, they hiked the remaining half mile to deliver the gear.

The steep, icy trail forced rangers to rig rope systems and a sked rescue stretcher for the technical descent down Becker Hollow trail. They were back at the trailhead by 11 p.m. with the body of the hiker, which was turned over to the Greene County coroner.

The DEC said the scene was clear at 11:30 p.m.