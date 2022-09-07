HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County Forest Ranger Katherine Fox had a busy week to kick off the month of September. Ranger Fox was contacted on two occasions by Greene County 911, each for injured hikers in the Town of Hunter wilderness.

First, at about 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 3, Ranger Fox was sent to Mary’s Glen trail for a hiker with an unstable lower leg injury. She arrived alongside fellow Ranger Jacob Skudlarek and found the 32-year-old hiker from Washington, D.C.

The Rangers splinted the injured hiker’s ankle, provided crutches, and carried her to a waiting ambulance with help from Greene County Paramedics and North/South Lake Campground Staff. The subject was taken by Hunter Ambulance to Kingston Hospital. Resources were clear at 6:30 p.m.

The next day, Sept. 4, around 11 a.m., Ranger Fox was called to the Kaaterskill Falls after Greene County 911 dispatchers heard someone had fallen from the top. Fox was joined on the call again by Ranger Skudlarek. This time, the duo got some help from Ranger Jason Seeley and an Assistant Forest Ranger.

The Assistant Ranger found the 22-year-old hiker from New Jersey with an unstable right ankle injury. The subject was at the top of Kaaterskill Falls in the creek, about 12 feet from the edge.

After moving the subject to a safer spot, Rangers, Hunter Police, and Hunter Ambulance personnel administered first aid and carried him to the trail. Centerville/Cedar Grove Fire transported the subject to the ambulance with their UTV. The subject was then taken to Kingston Hospital via ambulance. Resources were clear at 2 p.m.