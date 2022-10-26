HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week. First, on Wednesday, October 19, at about 6:10 p.m., Rangers Katherine Fox and John Franceschina were sent to the Warner Creek Trail for reports of a hiker with leg issues.

At 7 p.m., Ranger Franceschina arrived on scene and walked up the trail to find the 62-year-old from Pennsylvania in significant pain and unable to bend his leg. Ranger Franceschina gave the hiker ibuprofen and electrolytes and helped him back to the trailhead. Ranger Fox assisted the hiker until Greene County EMS arrived.

EMS determined the hiker overexerted himself and was dehydrated, according to officials. Resources were clear by 8:10 p.m.

Fast-forward to the weekend, on Saturday, October 22, around 2:20 p.m., Forest Ranger Robert Dawson and Lt. David Pachan were working at the Laurel House parking lot when a call came in for a subject who slipped and fell near the middle area of Kaaterskill Falls.

Ranger Dawson checked the viewing platform and was unable to locate the subject. Ranger Dawson continued down to the lower falls, at which time Greene County 911 reported the subject was near the top of the falls.

Lt. Pachan located the 63-year-old from Brooklyn near the wood fence at the top of the falls. Officials say the subject was calm, but weak and was slowly walking back to the trailhead with help from her friends. The subject stated that she slipped and fell from a standing location and was semi-conscious and weak for about 20 minutes after the fall.

A short time later, a Greene County Paramedic arrived along with Ranger Dawson and another paramedic, who walked in from the lower falls. After a short rest, the subject decided to seek further medical attention on her own. Resources were clear by 4 p.m.

If you need a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If you need urgent assistance, call 911.