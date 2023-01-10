CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2022, few artists communicated the unique essence and character of the Hudson Valley’s mosaic of personalities quite like David McIntyre. The Scottish photographer, filmmaker, and artist brought his portraiture to readers of Chronogram through a series of pop-up, community photo shoots highlighting various locales.

In December, Catskill got its turn in front of David’s camera. CREATE Council on the Arts is set to showcase these images with a personal exhibition dedicated to the everyday faces of people who live and work in Catskill as captured by David McIntyre.

“In early 2022, we started experimenting with pop-up shoots in the communities we cover, inviting residents to be photographed by David McIntyre—who came up with the brilliant idea! —in rapid-fire portrait sessions,” says Chronogram editorial director Brian Mahoney. “What has emerged from these shoots over the past year is intimate and tender documentation. The photos are both ephemeral documents of a particular time and place—Hudson Valley, 2022—but also an enduring portrait of the humans of the Hudson Valley.”

The Catskill shoot exemplified his work, catching a distinct moment in time for the local community on a warm Sunday afternoon in autumn, under the auspices of the soon-to-be former Hilo Cafe. “For me, the joy of the process lies in the momentary connections that arise when people meet. That’s what I try to capture,” McIntyre said.

CREATE’s exhibit of David McIntyre’s Catskill portraits will run from January 20 until February 26 with an opening reception to be held on January 21 from 4-6 p.m. and a closing on February 25 also from 4-6 p.m. McIntyre will present each one of his Catskill subjects with a print of their portrait. The CREATE Gallery is located at 398 Main Street in Catskill.