GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a private residence that occurred around 1:56 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, several armed suspects had entered the home, assaulted two occupants, and stolen an undetermined amount of cash. The two victims were treated for minor injuries.

Police have arrested Thomas J. Mason Sr., 49, and Thomas J. Mason Jr., 29 of Ravena, Colby T. Hudson, 30, of Coeymans, and Morgan Brate, 22, of Albany, on charges of burglary, assault, and grand larceny. All four suspects have been arraigned and committed to the Greene County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police are searching for two other individuals tentatively identified as Dezsarai Leno and Robert Viores, who they believe are connected to the incident. Leno and Viores are considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Joel Rowell at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300.