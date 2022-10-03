CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers responded to a car and motorcycle accident in the town of Catskill at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, Daniel Valk, 26, of Saugerties was pronounced dead at the scene after Troopers were unable to save him.

The wreck took place on State Route 32, police said. Early investigations showed that a 2015 Mercedes GLA250 SUV was turning left onto Game Farm Road, when it turned in front of Valk, driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle reportedly struck the passenger side of the SUV, which proved fatal for Valk. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.