Police reform: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

WEST COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its plan, the Greene County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration suggest the New York State Police be required to create a reform plan as all other law enforcement agencies in the state.

The Committee discovered that New York State Police are not required to participate in the Governor’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Directive. Troop F operates a South Cairo barracks and Greenville office in Greene County supporting a large number of state police, including their own PSAP (public safety answering point). NYS Police accounts for approximately 40% of the responses for assistance within Greene County. Many Greene County residents encounter NYS Troopers in both traffic stops and as first responders to calls for assistance.

Greene County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

  • Recruit a diverse workforce
  • Continual training, especially in anti-bias, de-escalation, use of force, and harassment
  • Emphasize policing in partnership with the community
  • Coordinate training between the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and seven municipal police departments within the county
  • Implement the “Helping Every Responder Overcome Resilience Program” and utilize available mental health resources to support the well-being of officers
  • Update its state-funded records management system that includes a breakdown of arrests by ethnicity and gender, and data collected from “observed violations” versus “service calls”
  • Expand the drug court program instead of incarceration
  • Possibly create a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program and a mental health services team to ensure follow up to mental hygiene, domestic violence, trauma, or abuse related calls
  • Create a “Community Advocate Committee” to help with agency oversight

More than 500 law enforcement agencies statewide have until April 1 to submit reform plans to the New York State Budget Director, Robert Mujica.

Greene-County-PRRC-Police-Reform-PlanDownload

