ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two pensioners from the former St. Clare's Hospital met with New York Attorney General Letitia James and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara Tuesday afternoon. Assemblyman Santabarbara says the meeting was to give an update on the progress being made in the St. Clare's case being investigated by the AG's office.

Years after the hospital shut its doors to its final patients in 2008, the 1,100 pensioners of St. Clare's want assurance the state will keep its commitment to getting them answers says Jerry Adach. Adach and his wife, who both were affected by the predicament, met with the attorney general and says, "I think it went really well. I found the attorney general sympathetic and she seems determined to find out what went wrong with the pension.”