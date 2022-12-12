COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident occurred at Essendant Distribution Center on State Route 9W. A truck that was plowing the parking lot collided with a stationary box trailer, and according to police subsequently caught on fire. Jackson was driving the vehicle.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing.