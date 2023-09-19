LANESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man died while hiking on the Diamond Notch Trail in the Hunter-West Kill Wilderness. Now, New York State Police are leading the investigating into the death of the as-yet-unidentified man who collapsed after suffering breathing issues and chest discomfort.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said that the incident took place on Saturday around 8:50 a.m. People hiking with the man started performing CPR while another called 911. Two EMTs nearby began helping, but CPR ultimately failed.

Rangers and other first responders brought the man to the trailhead to turn the body over to the coroner. DEC said that responding rangers were cleared from the area by 1 p.m.