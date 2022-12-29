NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.

Police say they’ve identified the driver of the tractor-trailer as Franz Dyck, 31 of St. Catherines, Ontario. The driver of the certified escort vehicle was identified as Randal Tillburg, 70, of Canandaigua, and the passenger was Diane Morgan, 68, of Victor.

The driver of the Toyota minivan was identified as Chaim Rosenberg, 34, of Monsey by police. Rosenberg was issued two tickets that are unrelated to the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.