ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, at about 1:34 p.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tandem axle dump truck that struck a vacant house at the intersection of West Settlement Road and State Route 23. Workers attempted to rescue the unidentified driver of the truck but were driven back by heat and flames coming from the house.

Police said the driver of the dump truck, Chasondra McGill, 37, of Schenectady died as a result of the crash. An initial investigation had determined that the dump truck was traveling Southbound on West Settlement Road, down a steep grade, when the driver allegedly lost control.

The truck was unable to stop at the intersection of State Route 23 they said. The dump truck crossed over State Route 23 at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway and striking the house which immediately caught fire.

According to a report, the fire spread to an adjacent house which was also completely destroyed. The intense heat of the fire also caused damage to the siding of a third house across the street.

A firefighter from Ashland Fire Department was taken to Albany Medical Center for smoke inhalation after trying to rescue the driver. Fire crews had to utilize heavy equipment to assist in extinguishing the flames which took several hours. State Route 23 was reopened at 10:23 p.m.

The dump truck was one of several trucks contracted by Callanan Construction to repave State Route 23 which was fully loaded with asphalt at the time of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.