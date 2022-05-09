CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police in Catskill searched three bodies of water in Greene County in regards to a missing person case from 2002. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team assisted in the search.

Police said they received information about the disappearance of Audrey Herron that led to them searching these waters. Maurer’s Lake and Potuck Reservoir, both located on Schoharie Turnpike in Earlton, and a portion of the Catskill Creek in South Cairo were searched.

New York State Police searched Maurer’s Lake and Potuck Reservoir, both located on Schoharie Turnpike in Earlton, and a portion of the Catskill Creek in South Cairo after they received information on a missing person case from 2002 (NYSP)

Herron was last seen on August 29, 2002. The 31-year-old mother of three was last seen leaving her job as a part-time nurse at Columbia-Greene Long Term Care Facility in Catskill.

No evidence or information was found during the search. If you have any information regarding her disappearance, you can call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill at (518) 622-8600.