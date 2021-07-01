Police: Cairo woman tried to decapitate her dog

Pauline Waldron was charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after police said she intentionally tried to decapitate her dog with a sword as well as stabbed the animal multiple times.

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cairo woman is being charged with attempting to decapitate her dog.

Pauline Waldron is charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Police said Waldron intentionally tried to decapitate her dog with a sword. She also allegedly stabbed the dog several times and waited eight hours before seeking medical care.

The dog underwent emergency surgery at Catskill Animal Hospital before being transferred to a specialist veterinary clinic for ongoing care.

There were five other dogs in Waldron’s home at the time of her arrest. They were turned over to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

Waldron was arraigned in Cairo Town Court and released on her own recognizance.