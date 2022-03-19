HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A two-car accident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Hunter. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials, emergency services were still on the scene as of 7:00 a.m.



Photos: Harrison Grubb/Nick Montera

New York State Police in Hunter told NEWS10 that two passengers were taken to Albany Medical Center after the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no further updates have been provided on the status of either patient.

