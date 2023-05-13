CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Marshals said they captured Travis Lanzo, 29, in Catskill on Friday afternoon. He was wanted in Scranton, Pennsylvania for criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and a firearms violation, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said Lanzo shot David Deshler multiple times, killing him in Scranton in March. Marshals offered a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Scranton police roped in the Marshalls on March 29, and investigators determined that Lanzo fled to the Capital Region. The local law enforcement investigation led to monitor a home in Catskill, where they said they found Lanzo.

Lanzo allegedly surrendered. After the arrest, they executed a search warrant, seizing narcotics allegedly packaged for sale, a ghost gun, and another weapon whose serial number was removed.

“The coordination and collaboration that occurred across several different agencies and two states to bring this offender in custody is a testament to the partnerships developed and strengthened over many years of service,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York. The U.S. Marshals worked with sheriff’s offices in Ulster, Rensselaer, and Greene Counties, along with the Albany Police Department.