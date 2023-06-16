HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Hunter, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have implemented a seasonal parking ban along State Route 23A in the Kaaterskill Clove. This comes after hikers began unsafely parking on the roadway.

“This decision was made in response to numerous previous incidents of severe traffic congestion, illegal parking, and limited EMS access,” said Hunter Town Supervisor Sean Mahoney. “In order to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and visitors, parking regulations were revised and will now be strictly enforced throughout the upcoming summer season.”

Beginning June 17, parking will be prohibited at the Ice Climber’s lot and all smaller lots along State Route 23A in the Kaaterskill Clove. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and towed, said Mahoney.

To access Kaaterskill Falls and other areas in the Clove, the Kaaterskill Trolley Company will be providing rides, said Mahoney. The trolley has multiple stops in Tannersville, Haines Falls, Palenville, and throughout the Clove. Visitors are encouraged to park in Tannersville and ride the trolley to their destination.

You can view the trolley rates and schedule on the Kaaterskill Trolley Company website. Visitors can also access Kaaterskill Falls at the North/South Lake Campground, the KRT trail via the Mountain Top Historical Society, and other points near North Lake Road.

“Our primary goal is to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for every visitor while preserving the natural beauty of our cherished area,” said Mahoney. “As we welcome you to our town and invite you to discover all it has to offer, it is vital that we prioritize safety, responsible access, and the conservation of our delicate natural resources.”