PALENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charlie Tolmie will test his wits against other competitors on the legendary “Wheel of Fortune,” the show announced. Tolmie, a Palenville resident, will appear in next Friday’s episode, January 20. It will air at 7:30 p.m. on NEWS10 ABC.

Wheel of Fortune, sometimes known simply as “Wheel,” has continuously aired since January 1975. Hosted by Pat Sajak, it features a competition in which contestants solve word puzzles to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

Tolmie is not the only Capital Region local to spin the wheel in recent years. Schenectady native Ilene Knebel made an appearance on the show in January 2022 and won over $100,000.

Will Charlie Tolmie make it to the bonus round, win big, or even outdo his Capital Region counterpart? Tune in next Friday to find out.