CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments and rescue services responded to a house fire and explosion at 193 Main Street in Catskill earlier Wednesday morning. The Catskill Fire Company Inc. says an explosion caused by oxygen tanks at the location lead to a partial collapse of the building. According to the Catskill Fire Chief, one person died as a result of the fire.

Around 6:24 a.m., a heavily involved structure fire was reported on lower Main Street in Catskill. Firefighters say the fire had reached all three floors in the rear upon arrival. Firefighters tried to enact a rescue and advise others that the fire was going to potentially cut them off and trap them inside. One firefighter escaped by jumping from a second-story window to the lower roof. All firefighters were able to evacuate and a hose line was burned through, according to the Catskill Fire Company Inc. Firefighters also say the explosion caused by oxygen tanks rocked the home and was felt throughout the Village of Catskill. The Catskill Fire Chief has confirmed one person died resulting from the fire. The New York State Police are currently investigating the fire.