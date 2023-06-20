TANNERSVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) – Fred’s Coffee & Donuts is the latest endeavor from one local businessman on a mission to revive the Village of Tannersville. Tucked away in the mountains, the menu may be small but the appetite for these donuts is sky-high.

Ryan Chadwick opened the drive-through and walk-up establishment in December. He also owns the Kaaterskill Trolley Company and Tanners Boathouse.

The homemade cake donuts are made fresh daily. They also offer hot and cold coffee beverages, teas and refreshers.

Fred’s is open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays. It’s located at 6715 RT 23A in Tannersville.