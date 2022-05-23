COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police were notified of a stolen car traveling southbound on Interstate 87 around 9:56 p.m. Wednesday night. At that time, the car had been seen in Coeymans.

Troopers located the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver allegedly drove off. Officers chased after the car and were finally able to pull it over in Coxsackie.

An 18-year-old was found behind the wheel, according to police. They were the only person in the car.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Vehicle and traffic violations

The 18-year-old was arrested. They are due to appear in the town of Coxsackie Court on May 30.